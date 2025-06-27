Karnataka HC Quashes Criminal Case Against Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai Over Remarks on WAQF Properties

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed two hate speech cases filed against former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, Bar and Bench reported.

Bommai had been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups after he accused Waqf authorities of land encroachment, stating in November 2024, “If a stone is thrown in Savanur, wherever it falls, it is Waqf land.” He made these remarks during a BJP rally criticising the Waqf Board and the Siddaramaiah-led government for allegedly taking over farmers' and temple properties.

After the remarks, Bommai was booked under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between groups. Calling the complaints frivolous and vindictive, Bommai moved the High Court seeking to quash the cases.

Hearing the petitions, Justice SR Krishna Kumar noted, “In light of the vague, bald, omnibus, laconic allegations made in the impugned complaint, coupled with principles stated by the apex court and this court, I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings would amount to abuse of process of law.” The court allowed the petitions and quashed the proceedings against Bommai.