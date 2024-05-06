Tainted JDS leader HD Revanna has submitted an application seeking bail in the session court. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after a magisterial court granted tainted JDS leader HD Revanna's four-day custody – till May 8 – to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Karnataka sex tapes scandal, Revanna on Monday submitted an application seeking bail in the session court, Republic has learnt.

Revanna was last week arrested over charges of abduction and illegal confinement of a woman in connection with the case involving HD Revanna's son and prime accused Prajwal Revanna who had allegedly raped several women and recorded their videos.

Advertisement

Advocate Pawan Sagar is learnt to have lodged a bail petition on Revanna's behalf.

The date of hearing has not been fixed yet.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Karnataka government stated that a Blue Corner Notice has been issued against now-suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse allegations, while his MLA father was remanded to custody in a related case.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced financial assistance to those were allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal.

Advertisement

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial assistance to the rape victims who are in hundreds, since it is a unique case which has never happened in the last 75 years," news agency PTI quoted Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as saying at a press conference in Bengaluru.

With Prajwal believed to have fled the country, a Blue Corner notice has been issued against him and the Interpol's help has been sought to bring him back to India, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara reportedly said.

Advertisement

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sexual abuse allegations against the now-suspended Hassan MP.