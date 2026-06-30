BREAKING: Kathua Police Arrests Top Facilitator of Pakistani Terrorists in Overnight Operation Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Kathua police have arrested a top terrorist facilitator, Haji Latief, during an overnight operation.

Officials confirmed that he had been actively working for over two decades as a facilitator for terrorists linked to both Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), assisting Pakistani terrorists with infiltration into India and providing logistical support for attacks on security forces.

According to investigators, Latief helped at least 12 Pakistani terrorists cross into Jammu and Kashmir and facilitated their movement by arranging shelter, transport, and other operational necessities.

The probe further revealed that several senior commanders of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had met Latief after crossing into India through the International Border from Pakistan's Sialkot sector.

Advertisement

Investigators also noted that he remained in touch with senior officials of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), helping coordinate infiltration routes and logistical networks for terrorists entering Indian territory.

Advertisement