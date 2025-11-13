Pakistan Link Unmasked! Delhi Red Fort Blast Plotter Dr Shaheen Saeed Worked With Wife Of JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Nephew

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the 10/11 Delhi Red Fort blast case, a new connection has been revealed between Dr Shaheen and Afira Bibi, the wife of Umar Farooq, the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

They have been actively involved in establishing a network to radicalise women in India through a covert women's wing of the terror group. According to reports, Afira Bibi maintained direct contact with Shaheen Saeed and the Doctor Module.

Dr Shaheen was reportedly preparing the women’s wing of Jamaat-ul-Muminat in the country under the directions of Afira and Shaheeda. Afira Bibi acts as a link between all commanders in Jaish-e-Mohammad, ensuring seamless coordination.

Jamaat-ul-Mominat – The women’s wing of JeM in India

Dr Shaheen Shahid, an Al-Falah University employee, played a pivotal role in establishing the women’s wing and recruitment network of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in India. The wing’s command in Pakistan is held by Sadia Azhar, sister of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, whose husband Yusuf Azhar was one of the masterminds behind the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

Dr Shahid’s arrest came after a coordinated operation by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Faridabad Police, which busted a major Jaish terror module operating across multiple states. During a 15-day search, security forces recovered assault rifles, pistols and 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing over 360 kg from a rented room in Faridabad.

A Swift car belonging to Dr Shahid was also seized, containing a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines and 83 rounds, a pistol with eight live rounds, two magazines and two empty shells, officials confirmed.

Pulwama Terror Attack Link: Afira Bibi's Husband