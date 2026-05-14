BREAKING: Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas Arrested By ED Over Extortion Charges

Kolkata: Kolkata Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shantanu Sinha Biswas, a senior officer long seen as close to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged extortion racket. DCP Biswas was arrested after months of legal wrangling and repeated attempts by the agency to secure his cooperation.

According to reports, Shantanu Biswas had failed to appear for several summons issued by the ED, prompting the investigating agency to issue a lookout notice against him. He eventually presented himself for questioning on Wednesday, days after the Mamata government was toppled in West Bengal by the BJP. However, the ED officials stated that his responses during interrogation raised further concerns. As per the agency, he concealed material facts and did not cooperate with the probe.

The ED alleged that the police official was operating an extortion network in collusion with notorious criminal ‘Sona Pappu’ and Jai Kamdar, managing director of Sun Enterprises. The agency contended that the trio used their positions and contacts to extort money, though specific details of the alleged transactions remain under investigation.