sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Rains: 22-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted to Death Amid Severe Waterlogging in Howrah

Published 17:22 IST, August 3rd 2024

Kolkata Rains: 22-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted to Death Amid Severe Waterlogging in Howrah

A 22-year-old woman was electrocuted to death due to severe waterlogging in Howrah. The incident occurred amid heavy rains and widespread flooding.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
22-year-old woman was electrocuted to death due to severe waterlogging in Howrah
22-year-old woman was electrocuted to death due to severe waterlogging in Howrah | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:22 IST, August 3rd 2024