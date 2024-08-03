Published 17:22 IST, August 3rd 2024
Kolkata Rains: 22-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted to Death Amid Severe Waterlogging in Howrah
A 22-year-old woman was electrocuted to death due to severe waterlogging in Howrah. The incident occurred amid heavy rains and widespread flooding.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
22-year-old woman was electrocuted to death due to severe waterlogging in Howrah | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:22 IST, August 3rd 2024