Landslide At Vaishno Devi's Ardhkuwari, Several Trapped

Katra: A landslide incident has occurred near Indraprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery.

Vaishno Devi Yatra is temporarily halted by Shrine Board due to heavy overnight rainfall. Flood alert declared in several Jammu districts.

Rescue operations underway, with several pilgrims still trapped.

A flood alert has been declared across multiple districts in Jammu, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar, as rivers flowing above warning levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of continued heavy rainfall, possible cloudbursts, and further landslides.

Authorities have urged residents and pilgrims to stay away from vulnerable areas, including riverbanks and landslide-prone zones.

Emergency services remain on high alert, and rescue operations are ongoing, with several pilgrims still trapped at the site.