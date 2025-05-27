BREAKING: Last Date to File Income Tax Extended To September 15. Check Details

Income Tax Return: In a major relief for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) that were originally due on or before July 31, 2025. The new due date is now September 15, 2025.

The CBDT explained that the extension was necessary due to delays in issuing the updated ITR forms and the essential filing utilities. This year, the ITR forms have undergone significant revisions, prompting the department to require additional time to finalize and deploy the necessary systems for public use.