Mustafabad Building Collapse: 4 killed, Dozens Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE

A massive fire broke out in Prayagraj's godown on Saturday. A police official said, “We got information that fire has broken out in a tent's godown in the parade. I immediately called all the fire tankers at the fire station... The CFO also came here with me. I called for fire tankers from all the nearby districts in view of the incident. All the defence tankers have also been called. The fire is huge and its temperature is so high that we have to use shields to put it out.”