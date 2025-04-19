Mustafabad Building Collapse: 4 killed, Dozens Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE

A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area early on Saturday, killing at least four people and leaving around two dozen feared trapped under debris. Rescue operations are underway, with 14 people rescued so far. NDRF teams, firefighters, and Delhi Police are on-site, investigating the cause of the collapse. CCTV footage reveals strong gusts of wind and dust shortly before the collapse.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), firefighters, and Delhi Police working at the site.
On the National Herald case, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske says, "They have made agreement of Rs 50 lakhs for the land with crores given by the government. They have done wrong. It is corruption, and anyone involved in it will be punished..."
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko released on bail. The actor was earlier arrested today by Kochi City North Police for alleged drug use.
Delhi: So far, 11 deaths have been confirmed, and five are undergoing treatment: Delhi Police
On Murshidabad violence, state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, "The women of Murshidabad are demanding a permanent BSF camp in the area.
On PM Modi's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "The Prime Minister will be paying a visit to Saudi Arabia next week on 22nd and 23rd of April 2025. This is a visit at the invitation of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia...The upcoming visit will be the Prime Minister's third visit in this capacity to Saudi Arabia..."
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "... What happened is barbaric... This should never happen again. People are in panic... We should re-establish normalcy there and bring people to confidence that there is someone to protect them, and also take all steps to see that such things are warded off in future... Out of many demands, one prominent one was for a permanent BSF camp there..."
Delhi: Heavy security deployed as locals in Seelampur continue to protest against the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal.
NCW member Archana Majumdar says, "Some woman lost their husband, some lost their son. People were dragged out of their homes and butchered. This is horrific. I don't know if such incidents have ever happened in West Bengal before. We have seen all of this for the first time. This is unacceptable. The government must take the responsibility for this."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated students on the results of the state board exams. The CM also motivated students and stated that failure was not the end but the beginning of a new resolution.
Taking to social media X, the CM wrote "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students who passed the 10th and 12th board exams of Uttarakhand Board of School Education. I pray to God that you all keep touching new heights of success. Students who could not succeed this time, do not be disappointed, failure is not the end but the beginning of a new resolution. Try again with confidence and determination."
In a significant move against the drug menace, the Bandipora Police has attached assets belonging to a known drug peddler, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as per a release.
The attached properties include a single-storey residential house measuring 696.69 square feet, located at Mir Mohallah, Kaloosa, Bandipora, and a car. The combined value of the attached assets is estimated at approximately Rs 13.62 lakh.
Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged demonstrations in several parts of the country against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the violence that broke out in Murshidabad on April 11 during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
During today's protest, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal strongly criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister saying, "We cannot let the country be on the verge of terrorism, and we will protect the Hindus from every danger. Mamata Banerjee herself acknowledged that foreign people were involved in the Murshidabad violence. If such is the case, was she sleeping? Why didn't she demand an NIA investigation?
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, 2025, at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the MEA announced. This marks PM Modi’s third visit to the Kingdom, following his earlier trips in 2016 and 2019. The visit comes after the Crown Prince’s State Visit to India during the G20 Summit in September 2023, where he co-chaired the inaugural India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council meeting.
DDMA, NDRF, DFS and Other Agencies Are Continuously Engaged in Relief and Rescue Operations. Arrangements Have Been Made for Proper Treatment of All the Injured. My Deepest Condolences to Those Who Died in This Unfortunate Accident. May God Grant Peace to the Departed Souls and Give Strength to the Bereaved Families to Bear This Irreparable Loss.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The IMD predicts light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today, offering relief from the heat. Rajasthan continues to face a severe heatwave.
Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow today. The event aims to promote sports and identify young talent at the grassroots level.
Light to moderate rainfall hit parts of Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, on Saturday, soaking wheat sacks lying in the open at local grain markets. The affected wheat had already been procured by the government. Authorities are expected to assess the damage and take necessary measures. More updates to follow.
A massive fire broke out in Prayagraj's godown on Saturday. A police official said, “We got information that fire has broken out in a tent's godown in the parade. I immediately called all the fire tankers at the fire station... The CFO also came here with me. I called for fire tankers from all the nearby districts in view of the incident. All the defence tankers have also been called. The fire is huge and its temperature is so high that we have to use shields to put it out.”
A fire broke out in a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, causing massive smoke to blanket the sky.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and a National Commission for Women (NCW) team are set to visit Murshidabad today.
A CCTV footage released by ANI captured the exact moment when the four-storey building in Mustafabad, Delhi, collapsed on Saturday morning. The incident claimed the lives of four individuals, with several more feared to be trapped beneath the debris. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police have rushed to the site, launching an operation to rescue those still trapped.
Speaking on the Mustafabad building collapse incident, Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, said, "The incident took place at 3 am in the morning. 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...it was a four-storey building...a rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped"
At least four people were killed, and some 8 to 10 people are feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad.
