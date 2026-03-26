Updated 26 March 2026 at 11:17 IST
BREAKING: London-Bound Air India Flight Diverts to Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch
BREAKING: London-Bound Air India Flight Diverts to Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch
- India News
- 1 min read
London-Bound Air India Flight Diverts to Mumbai Due to 'Technical Glitch', Loud Grinding Noise Heard From Rear | Image: X
New Delhi: An Air India Airbus A350 (VT-JRF) operating flight AI111 from Delhi to London has been diverted to Mumbai due to a technical issue.
The aircraft, which was en route to London, is currently near Oman.
A loud grinding noise was reportedly heard from the aft (rear) section of the aircraft.
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Further details are awaited.
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 11:15 IST