LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked by Rs 50, Effective April 8

LPG Price Hike: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday that the price of LPG cylinders will be increased by Rs 50 for both subsidised and non-subsidised consumers. The new rates will come into effect from April 8. The government's decision will affect both beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and general consumers. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the price hike, citing current market dynamics in context with the oil marketing companies as the reason behind the decision.

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 853 for general users, up from Rs 803. For users under the Ujjwala scheme, the price will increase from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder. This uniform hike applies to both subsidized and non-subsidised consumers. Puri stated that the revised prices reflect the current market dynamics and are subject to periodic review, typically every 2-3 weeks.

Impact On Beneficiaries And Non-Beneficiaries

The hike will affect Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries and general consumers alike. PMUY beneficiaries will now pay Rs 550 per cylinder, up from Rs 500. Non-beneficiaries will pay Rs 853 per cylinder, up from Rs 803. The increase will likely burden households that rely heavily on cooking gas for their daily needs.

Excise Duty Hike

The government has also raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per liter. However, Union Minister Puri clarified that this move is not intended to burden the public. Instead, it aimed to help oil marketing companies recover from a Rs 43,000 crore loss incurred due to previous subsidised rates on gas cylinders. The minister assured that the excise duty hike will not affect retail fuel prices.

The cooking gas price hike has sparked concerns about the impact on Indian households. With prices subject to periodic review, consumers can expect further changes in the coming weeks.

New Prices for PMUY and Non-Beneficiaries

The hike applies uniformly to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries and general consumers.

PMUY beneficiaries: From Rs 500 to Rs 550 per cylinder