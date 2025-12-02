Updated 2 December 2025 at 08:15 IST
BREAKING: Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Jolts Bay Of Bengal Early This Morning
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday at around 7.30 AM.
BREAKING: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 7:26 AM at a depth of 35 km, sending mild seismic ripples across the region. No damage has been reported so far.
