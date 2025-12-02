Republic World
Updated 2 December 2025 at 08:15 IST

BREAKING: Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Jolts Bay Of Bengal Early This Morning

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday at around 7.30 AM.

info desk
Earthquake
Earthquake | Image: X

BREAKING: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 7:26 AM at a depth of 35 km, sending mild seismic ripples across the region. No damage has been reported so far.

More details awaited. 

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 2 December 2025 at 08:13 IST