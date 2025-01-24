BREAKING | Maharashtra Blast: 5 Feared Dead in Massive Explosion in Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, Rescue Ops Underway

Nagpur: A massive blast has been reported in Maharashtra 's Bhandara district; the explosion occurred at an ordnance factory. A rescue operation is underway and five people are feared dead as of now.

Massive Explosion at Ordnance Factory in Bhandara

According to the PRO Defence Nagpur, there has been an explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara today morning. The rescue & medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway.

Maharashtra Blast: 5 Feared Dead, Rescue Op Underway

As per Sanjay Kolte, Collector Bhandara, after the blast in ordnance factory in Bhandara's Jawahar Nagar, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot and a rescue operation is currently underway. As of now, five people are feared dead; the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

Bhandara Explosion: Roof Collapsed, Several People Feared Trapped

Due to the explosion, a roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of 12 people are reported to be there, out of which 2 people have been rescued.