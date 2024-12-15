Mahayuti Cabinet Expansion Today: Expected List of Ministers to Take Oath from BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP

Mumbai: Days after the Mahayuti came to power with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as his Deputies, the Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion is to take place today. The Mahayuti Cabinet will take oath today in Nagpur; take a look at the expected list of ministers who will be part of Mahayuti 2.0.

Mahayuti Cabinet: Expected List of Ministers from BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena

While no formal announcement regarding the ministers and their respective portfolios has been made, Republic sources have revealed the list of expected ministers from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The portfolios continue to be a suspense but take a look at the names of the ministers who are likely to be a part of the Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion.

BJP MLAs Likely to be Part of Maharashtra Cabinet

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Girish Mahajan Chandrakant Patil Jay Kumar Rawal Pankaja Munde Pankaj Bhoyar Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Mangal Prabhat Lodha Shivendra Raje Bhosale Meghna Bordikar

NCP MLAs Who are Expected to be Part of Mahayuti 2.0

Chhagan Bhujbal Aditi Tatkare Narhari Jhirwal Babasaheb Patil Hasan Mushrif Datta Bharane Anil Patil

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Representatives Who May Take Oath as Ministers

Sanjay Shirsat Uday Samant Shambhuraje Desai Gulabraj Patil Bharat Gogawale Sanjay Rathore Ashish Jaiswal Pratap Sarnaik Yogesh Kadam Prakash Abitkar

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today: Swearing-in In Nagpur

The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government will take place today on December 15, with the new ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Nagpur, official sources have said. A senior BJP leader told PTI on Friday that 30-32 ministers are likely to take oath. The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, on December 16. The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.