Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:33 IST
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark | Image:Republic | File Photo
Advertisement
Breaking: Some parts of the elite area of south Mumbai faced darkness, as a major power failure occurred on Thursday night. Certain areas experienced complete darkness due to lack of electricity.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:27 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.