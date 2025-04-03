Mamata Banerjee Rejects Supreme Court’s Judgement To Uphold Dismissal of Over 25,000 Teachers

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rejected the Supreme Court's ruling that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools.

The ruling followed allegations of irregularities in the teacher recruitment process, with the court terming the entire selection process as “vitiated and tainted.”

‘I Cannot Accept the Judgment’

Banerjee said that she could not accept the court’s decision.

“We have the highest regard for the judiciary, but as a citizen, I have every right to say that I cannot accept this judgment,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She emphasized that her government would not interfere with the work of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), the autonomous body responsible for the recruitment process.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to meet the affected candidates on April 7 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“I am with the candidates on humanitarian grounds,” Mamata said, reassuring them that they would not have to repay any salaries already received. “I know the candidates are depressed. I will meet them and support them,” she added.

The Supreme Court’s Verdict

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict that annulled the appointments of 25,753 teachers, declaring the entire recruitment process to be fraudulent. The court directed the West Bengal government to initiate a fresh selection process within three months.

While employees whose appointments were annulled were not required to return their salaries, the court provided exceptions for certain disabled employees, who would remain in their posts.

The case stems from allegations of irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal SSC. The recruitment process involved 23 lakh candidates applying for 24,640 positions, with 25,753 appointment letters being issued, leading to accusations of a “systemic fraud.”

BJP Calls for Mamata’s Resignation

The BJP wasted no time in calling for Mamata Banerjee’s resignation following the Supreme Court’s judgment.

BJP President Sukanta Majumdar blamed the West Bengal Chief Minister for the alleged corruption in the recruitment process. “The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed Chief Minister of the state,” Majumdar wrote on social media.

Majumdar further alleged that under Mamata's rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal had been compromised in exchange for money. "The Supreme Court’s verdict has made it clear how the merit of candidates was sold," he added. In a video statement, Majumdar expressed sympathy for the deserving candidates who were adversely affected by the irregular recruitment.