  News /
  India News /
  • Man Arrested For Demanding Ransom From YouTuber Saurabh Joshi In Name of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Published 18:12 IST, November 18th 2024

Man Arrested For Demanding Ransom From YouTuber Saurabh Joshi In Name of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

A man who had threatened YouTuber Saurabh Joshi to pay a ransom of Rs 2 crore on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has been arrested in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Arrested for demanding ransom from YouTuber Saurabh Joshi in name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang | Image: X
18:12 IST, November 18th 2024