BREAKING: Man Arrested For Killing Gangster At Patna Paras Hospital, All Five Accused Identified

Patna: The Patna police have cracked the sensational Patna Paras Hospital murder by arresting an accused on Tuesday, who was involved in the crime. The police have also confirmed that all five accused involved in the murder have been identified and raids are being carried out to nab them. The accused carried out a brazen daylight murder at Paras Hospital in Patna, where the five armed men stormed into the facility and shot dead a patient, identified as Chandan Mishra, who was undergoing treatment. As per the police, Chandan, a notorious criminal with dozens of murder cases against him, was out on parole on medical grounds when the incident occurred.

The attackers, believed to be members of a rival gang, entered Chandan's room on the second floor, opened fire, and then fled the scene. The entire incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras, which showed the gunmen pulling out their pistols, entering the cabin, and escaping after the attack.

Following the murder, the police have launched an investigation into the incident, with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikay Sharma stating that they suspect a rival gang, possibly the Chandan Sheru gang, was behind the attack. The police are working with the Buxar police to identify the attackers, whose faces were recorded on the CCTV cameras.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar, with opposition parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress criticising the Nitish Kumar-led government. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the safety of citizens in the state, asking, "Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar?".

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has assured that the criminals will be caught and punished strictly. Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has also commented on the incident, stating that various measures are being taken to control crime in the state.