Published 15:38 IST, January 4th 2025
BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai
A man on Saturday arrested from Kalyan near Mumbai in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai | Image: X
Mumbai: A man on Saturday arrested from Kalyan near Mumbai in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case, according to the Police.
(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:38 IST, January 4th 2025