  BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai

Published 15:38 IST, January 4th 2025

BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai

A man on Saturday arrested from Kalyan near Mumbai in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case.

BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai
BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai | Image: X

Mumbai: A man on Saturday arrested from Kalyan near Mumbai in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case, according to the Police.

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)

