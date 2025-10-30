BREAKING: Man Releases Video After Taking 17 Kids As Hostages, Says ‘Want Simple Conversation’

New Delhi: A tense hostage situation involving approximately 17 school children ended today after Mumbai Police successfully intervened at the RA Studio building in Powai, following a rescue call initially reported at the nearby LNT school.

The suspect, identified as Rohit Arya, allegedly held the small children hostage inside a room after luring them on the pretext of an audition. Police and fire brigade teams swiftly arrived at the scene, initiating contact with the suspect, who was described in initial reports as mentally challenged.

Suspect's Demands: 'Simple Conversation'

Before the police action, Rohit Arya released a video message detailing his intentions, claiming the act was part of a planned effort to seek answers and conversation, rather than commit suicide.

In the video, Arya said, "Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and kept some children hostage here. My demands are not too many; they are very simple, very moral, and very ethical demands."

He clarified his motivation, insisting he was not a terrorist and was not making large monetary demands, though he acknowledged a demand for money that he called "nothing immoral."

"I have some questions, I want to talk to some people, ask them some questions, and if there is a counter-question to their answer, I want to ask a counter-question, but I want this answer. I don't want anything else," Arya said in the video, adding, "I want to have simple conversations, and I have taken these children hostage under a plan for this purpose."

Police Intervention

According to sources, the suspect had locked the students in the room. The Mumbai Police team successfully managed to barge into the room, swiftly ending the active situation and rescuing the 17 children. All the children are safe and have been handed over to the guardians.