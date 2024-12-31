Published 15:04 IST, December 31st 2024
BREAKING: Manipur CM Biren Singh Apologises For Ethnic Violence, Says ‘Forgive And Forget’
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised to the people for the ethnic violence occurring since May 2023.
New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised to the people for the ethnic violence occurring since May 2023. While addressing a press conference Singh appealed to all sections to “forgive and forget” the past.
Updated 15:12 IST, December 31st 2024