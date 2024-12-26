BREAKING: Manmohan Singh, Architect of India’s Economic Reforms, Dies at 92

New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, died at 92 at Delhi AIIMS after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition earlier today after his health deteriorated. The former Prime Minister was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, sources said. Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present at Delhi AIIMS.

According to AIIMS bulletin, Manmohan Singh was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024, Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” said Dr Rima Dada, Professor In-Charge Media Cell, Delhi AIIMS.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now part of Pakistan), Dr Manmohan Singh's early years were defined by remarkable academic achievements. Despite humble beginnings, he consistently excelled in his studies, ultimately earning a doctorate in economics from Oxford University.

In 1991, as India's Finance Minister, Singh was instrumental in steering the country through a severe economic crisis. He spearheaded transformative economic reforms that shifted India from a closed economy to a more open, market-driven system, laying the groundwork for the nation's future economic expansion.

PM Modi remembers Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolence on the death of former PM Manmohan Singh saying, “Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist.”

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

“Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible,” PM Modi tweeted.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

Manmohan Singh's first tenure as PM in 2004

Manmohan Singh's name as Prime Minister-desginate in 2004 came as a surprise when many were speculating that Sonia Gandhi , Congress patriarch, would take the top job when UPA defeated NDA in 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Manmohan Singh was India's only Sikh Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh was India’s only Sikh Prime Minister who served two consecutive terms.

He became a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1991, four months after when he was appointed as the Union Finance Minister under the leadership of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.