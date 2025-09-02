Manoj Jarange Patil Ends Hunger Strike, Calls Off Maratha Quota Protest

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil has ended his five-day hunger strike and called off quota protest declaring victory after talks with the Devendra Fadnavis government, in a major retreat from what was heading towards a showdown after the Bombay High Court asked the protesters in Azad Maidan to vacate the historic ground.

Reports say the Maharashtra government agreed to Jarange's primary demand to implement the Hyderabad Gazette that identifies Kunbi peasants as Marathas. The government in return will withdraw all cases related to the Maratha quota agitation.

"We have won," Jarange said while ending his fast and hoped that the government would soon bring a resolution to this effect.

Jarange broke his "fast unto death" by drinking juice.

He has accepted the Government Resolution (GR) given by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation before breaking the fast.

Cabinet subcommittee head Radhakrishana Vikhe Patil thanked Manoj Jarange for accepting the government’s proposal and calling off the agitation.

He broke down in tears while accepting the Government Resolution (GR) and said, "Today is Diwali for us as we have got what we wanted."

Mumbai Police's Notice To Jarange

Earlier today, Mumbai Police issued a notice to Patil for violating terms and conditions given by the court and police to hold the protest. The Azad Maidan Police issued a notice to his core committee and asked them to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible.

Bombay HC Asks Jarange To Vacate Protest Site

Following that, the Bombay High Court has sharply criticized Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange for continuing his agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

The court had ordered Jarange and other protesters to vacate the site by 3 PM today. A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe warned that failure to comply could result in severe actions, including exemplary costs and contempt of court proceedings.

Police Arrives at Azad Maidan

Following the Bombay High Court's directive, DCP Zone 1, Pravin Munde and other police officials arrived at Azad Maidan to vacate the area.

Bombay HC Adjourns Matter

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the matter till Wednesday on the request of Jarange's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, on the basis of compliance with earlier orders and expected some development by then.

"Respondent number 5 (Manoj Jarange) may be held responsible for aiding and abetting people coming to Mumbai beyond a certain number of 5,000. Tomorrow, the matter will be taken up at 1.00 pm. But by this order, we must indicate that this court will pass any order and against anyone to keep the majesty of the law. Any breach of the order passed by this court will not be tolerated," the court said, as per a report by ANI.

Jarange's Advocate Issues Statement

After this, Manoj Jarange's advocate Satish Maneshinde issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000.

Jarange's Agitation

After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan.

On the fifth day, a large number of Jarange's followers were present at the protest site. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday issued directives asking protesters to vacate all streets in Mumbai by Tuesday noon.

Maratha Reservation Row

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has been witnessing thousands of people from the Maratha community protesting to press their demands for 10 per cent OBC reservation in government jobs and colleges.