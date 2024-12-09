BREAKING: 3 Dead, Many Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West | Image: Republic

Mumbai: Three people died and many were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and collided with vehicles near Kurla railway station on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:50 PM near SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, opposite the Anjum-e-Islam school.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawade stated, “Fifteen persons were rushed to the Bhabha and Sion hospitals.”

An official investigating the incident suggested that a brake failure might have caused the crash. The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred,