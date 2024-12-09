Published 22:48 IST, December 9th 2024
3 Dead, Many Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West
Three people died and many were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Three people died and many were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and collided with vehicles near Kurla railway station on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:50 PM near SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, opposite the Anjum-e-Islam school.
Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawade stated, “Fifteen persons were rushed to the Bhabha and Sion hospitals.”
An official investigating the incident suggested that a brake failure might have caused the crash. The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred,
Emergency services were immediately deployed, and local authorities are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:54 IST, December 9th 2024