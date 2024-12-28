BREAKING: Marathi Actor Urmila Kanetkar's Car Hits Labourers In Mumbai, One Dead

Mumbai: One labourer was killed while another got injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Police said that a case has been registered against the driver at the Samata Nagar Police Station.

The cops added that Urmila Kanetkar escaped due to the airbag placed inside the car. However, her car has been badly affected due to a major accident.

“Car was at full speed and hit two metro workers near Poisar Metro Station,” an official added.

Urmila Kanetkar is a renowned Marathi actress who has acted in films such as Duniyadaari, Shubhmangal Saavdhan etc.