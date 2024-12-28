Published 16:07 IST, December 28th 2024
BREAKING: Marathi Actor Urmila Kanetkar's Car Hits Labourers In Mumbai, One Dead
One labourer was killed while another got injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: One labourer was killed while another got injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
Police said that a case has been registered against the driver at the Samata Nagar Police Station.
The cops added that Urmila Kanetkar escaped due to the airbag placed inside the car. However, her car has been badly affected due to a major accident.
“Car was at full speed and hit two metro workers near Poisar Metro Station,” an official added.
Urmila Kanetkar is a renowned Marathi actress who has acted in films such as Duniyadaari, Shubhmangal Saavdhan etc.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:26 IST, December 28th 2024