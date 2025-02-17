Updated 05:50 IST, February 17th 2025
BREAKING: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram
BREAKING: Massive earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning around 5:35 AM. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
BREAKING: Massive earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning around 5:35 AM. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 05:41 IST, February 17th 2025