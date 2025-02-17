sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 05:50 IST, February 17th 2025

BREAKING: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram

BREAKING: Massive earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning around 5:35 AM. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Published 05:41 IST, February 17th 2025