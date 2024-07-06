Published 01:54 IST, July 7th 2024
4 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 Soldiers Martyred
4 terrorists killed in encounter that broke out in 2 villages of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. Two soldiers also martyred during the encounter.
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kulgam | Image: PTI
