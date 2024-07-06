sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 01:54 IST, July 7th 2024

4 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 Soldiers Martyred

4 terrorists killed in encounter that broke out in 2 villages of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. Two soldiers also martyred during the encounter.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kashmir
Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kulgam | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:23 IST, July 6th 2024