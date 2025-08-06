Massive Blast at Oxygen Plant in Mohali, Two Killed, Several Injured

Mohali, Punjab: A massive explosion rocked an oxygen filling factory in Mohali’s Phase 9 industrial area on Tuesday morning, leaving two people dead and several others injured. The incident occurred at approximately 10:43 AM.

The factory, identified as High Tech Gases, reportedly had several oxygen cylinders on site, some of which are believed to have exploded. Eyewitnesses stated that 10–15 workers were inside the unit when the blast occurred.

Two Workers Killed, Several Injured

Police have confirmed the deaths of two individuals in the incident, Asif and Davinder. At least three others sustained severe injuries and have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Mohali for treatment. Authorities said their condition remains critical and is being closely monitored.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, senior officials from the police and civil administration, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, arrived at the scene to assess the situation and oversee ongoing rescue and relief operations. Rescue teams worked swiftly to secure the area and assist the injured.