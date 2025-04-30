BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Dilli Haat

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Dilli Haat, an open market area situated in the Kidwai Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire brigade received a call at 8.55 pm, following which it rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot.

A fire broke out in the shops constructed on the stage at the rear end of Dilli Haat, quickly engulfing the area and reducing many of the structures to ashes within minutes, officials said.

The affected shops, primarily dealing in clothes, jewellery, and antiques, were mostly operated by artisans and vendors from Kashmir who had come to Delhi to earn a living.

Dilli Haat is renowned nationwide for its handicrafts and traditional art forms.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Delhi Minister for Art, Culture and Language, Kapil Mishra rushed to the scene.

"The fire at Dilli Haat has been brought under control. Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties. The fire department and administration are on-site. I am heading to Dilli Haat," Mishra posted on X.

Later, the fire was brought under control.