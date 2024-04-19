Advertisement

Fire in Pune Mall: A massive fire broke out at shopping mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area. The incident occurred at around 3.15 pm at Phoenix Mall located in Viman Nagar, during which several people got trapped in the mall. On information, the local police along with the team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescue operation was initiated. According to a Pune Fire Department official, the fire broke out at a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. As many as 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot, says Pune Fire Department PRO.



(Video source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/UqdUfucmgv — ANI (@ANI)

No injuries has been reported so far in the incident.

(This is a developing story)

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar