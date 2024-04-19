Updated April 19th, 2024 at 17:31 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Fire in Pune Mall: A massive fire broke out at shopping mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area. The incident occurred at around 3.15 pm at Phoenix Mall located in Viman Nagar, during which several people got trapped in the mall. On information, the local police along with the team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescue operation was initiated. According to a Pune Fire Department official, the fire broke out at a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. As many as 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire.
No injuries has been reported so far in the incident.
(This is a developing story)
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2024 at 16:58 IST