Published 18:01 IST, January 2nd 2025
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Textile Factory In Bengaluru, Dousing Operation Underway
A massive fire broke out in a textile factory in Bengaluru’s Bommasandra on Thursday, police said.
Fire breaks out at textile factory in Bommasandra | Image: Republic
Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in a textile factory in Bengaluru’s Bommasandra on Thursday, police said.
No casualties have been reported as of now, officials said.
The entire industrial area has turned smokey, with fire engulfing side by side.
Damage is estimated to be worth of crores, officials said.
It is unclear whether workers are trapped inside the premises as of now.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
Updated 18:04 IST, January 2nd 2025