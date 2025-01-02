BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Textile Factory In Bengaluru, Dousing Operation Underway

Fire breaks out at textile factory in Bommasandra | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in a textile factory in Bengaluru’s Bommasandra on Thursday, police said.

No casualties have been reported as of now, officials said.

The entire industrial area has turned smokey, with fire engulfing side by side.

Damage is estimated to be worth of crores, officials said.

It is unclear whether workers are trapped inside the premises as of now.