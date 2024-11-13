sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vaitarna Building in Mumbai's Worli

Published 16:50 IST, November 13th 2024

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vaitarna Building in Mumbai's Worli

A mssive fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Vaitarna Building in Mumbai’s Worli area on Wednesday, causing panic among residents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vaitarna Building in Mumbai's Worli
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vaitarna Building in Mumbai's Worli | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:50 IST, November 13th 2024