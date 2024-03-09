Advertisement

Vallabh Bhavan Fire: A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal on Saturday morning. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. According to officials, no one was injured in the incident.

Some sanitation workers noticed smoke at the Vallabh Bhawan — as the secretariat building is officially known — around 9.30 am, following which the fire brigade was alerted, sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took stock of the situation and directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents.

"It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the collector, I told the CS to monitor it and ensure that detailed information on the incident be gathered. I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control,” CM Mohan Yadav said adding, “Precaution should be taken that no important document is burnt. We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway.

"Firefighters have brought the blaze under control, and further work is on. Now, only smoke is emanating from the third floor where documents are kept," Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told news agency PTI.

VIDEO | Efforts continue to douse the fire that broke out at state secretariat building in #Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Fifteen to 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service, he said.

According to sources, sanitation workers working near gates 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex noticed the smoke, following which the authorities were informed.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, "I was in Bhopal, and I came to know that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. I sought information from the collector and asked the chief secretary to monitor the situation." The fire has been brought under control, he said.

"A directive has been issued to prevent such incidents and ensure that no papers and no important files are destroyed. I hope that such incidents don't recur," Yadav said.

Opposition Attacks Ruling Party over Vallabh Bhawan Fire

As per reports, about 45 rooms are said to be in the grip of fire and old files related to GAD were burnt in the massive blaze.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar reached Vallabh Bhawan. Both the leaders sat on dharna outside Vallabh Bhawan.

Jitu Patwari said, “This is a political fire, a conspiracy, grant files were burnt, why are they being burnt continuously only in Satpura and Vallabh Bhawan. Only show-off is being done in the name of investigation, files related to CM and GAD have been burnt.”

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, “There is a fight between former Chief Minister Shivraj and the present Chief Minister. That is why the fire was set. The former Chief Minister did not want his corruption files to come out, hence the fire was set.”