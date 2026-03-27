Updated 27 March 2026 at 08:56 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Complex Near Noida Sector 76 Metro Station, No Casualties
Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that fire broke out at approximately 4:30 AM, and the entire building was severely gutted by the flames.
- India News
- 1 min read
A fire broke out early this morning at Vishal Mega Mart located near Sector 76 metro station under Police Station 49 in Noida, the official said on Friday.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that fire broke out at approximately 4:30 AM, and the entire building was severely gutted by the flames.
"At around 4.30 am, fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart near Sector 76 metro station under the Sector 49 police station area. The fire has now been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported," he said.
There were no reports of casualties or injuries, and efforts are currently underway to douse the fire.
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Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 08:11 IST