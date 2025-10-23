Updated 23 October 2025 at 11:50 IST
Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out in JMS Business Centre in Mumbai
Fire in Mumbai: A massive fire has been reported from the Jogeshwari Business Centre located in West Mumbai. Fire tenders are present on the spot.
Fire in Mumbai: A massive fire has been reported from the Jogeshwari Business Centre located in West Mumbai. Multiple fire tenders are present on the spot, and firefighting operations are underway.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been classified as a Level-II call. As per ANI, several people are stranded on the top floor of the building. Rescue operations are currently in progress and no injuries have been reported so far.
This is a developing copy…
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 11:34 IST