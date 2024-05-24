BREAKING: Huge Blaze Engulfs Carnival Resort at Delhi's Alipur, Fire Tenders Rushed

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in Carnival Resort in Delhi's Alipur on Friday. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said officials.

The horrific visuals that surfaced on social media showed thick cloud of black smoke emanating from the building. The fire level was so massive that the smoke spread in the vicinity.

According to reports, as many as 13 fire tenders were called on the spot to extinguish the fire given the blaze was so massive. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

In March this year, another incident of massive fire was reported in a factory at Delhi's Alipur. According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a total of 34 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames.

Efforts to bring the fire under control were successful, said officials, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

