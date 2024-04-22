Advertisement

Pune: A massive fire erupted on Monday morning in a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City, according to officials. A team of fire services successfully doused the blaze with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker. The Pune Fire Department claimed that no injury or casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.