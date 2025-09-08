Massive Fire Erupts at ONGC’s Uran Refinery in Raigad, Maharashtra

Raigad: A sudden fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) project in Uran, Raigad district, on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic among locals. According to the reports, the fire started around 3 p.m. at the government-run project, which is one of the largest natural gas and oil refineries in Uran.

Eight fire engines from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have been deployed to the site to bring the situation under control. Given the severity of the incident, employees working inside the project premises, as well as residents from the surrounding areas, have been evacuated. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire. No information regarding injuries or casualties has been released so far.