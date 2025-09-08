Updated 9 September 2025 at 11:34 IST
Massive Fire Erupts at ONGC’s Uran Refinery in Raigad, Maharashtra
A fire broke out at an ONGC project in the Uran area of Raigad district on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at one of the region's largest government-run natural gas and oil refineries.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Raigad: A sudden fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) project in Uran, Raigad district, on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic among locals. According to the reports, the fire started around 3 p.m. at the government-run project, which is one of the largest natural gas and oil refineries in Uran.
Eight fire engines from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have been deployed to the site to bring the situation under control. Given the severity of the incident, employees working inside the project premises, as well as residents from the surrounding areas, have been evacuated. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire. No information regarding injuries or casualties has been released so far.
The ONGC Uran plant plays a key role in processing and distributing natural gas and oil, making the fire a matter of serious concern. This is not the first time such an incident has raised questions about safety measures at the facility. Emergency teams remain on the ground as efforts to douse the fire continue.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 18:06 IST