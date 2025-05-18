8 Killed as Massive Fire Engulfs Building Near Hyderabad’s Charminar

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a building near Gulzar House Road, close to Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar, early Saturday morning, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The fire broke out in a pearl shop owned by a family and their house was on the floor above the shop.

The blaze, which erupted around 4 a.m., caused panic in the busy and densely populated area. According to officials, the victims include three women and two children who died while undergoing treatment for severe burn and suffocation injuries.

Over 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to control the flames after hours of firefighting. Local residents and shopkeepers also joined in to help emergency teams rescue people trapped inside the building.

Hyderabad Police and fire officials confirmed that 16 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. Several of them are being treated for smoke inhalation and burn wounds.

An officer at the scene said, “We received a call about the fire in the early hours. Fire teams reached quickly, but the smoke had already spread through the building. We’re checking how it started.”

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started from the lower floors and spread rapidly.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops. He stressed the need to strengthen Hyderabad’s basic civic infrastructure, especially emergency response systems.

“The accident happened due to a short circuit. Many people have lost their lives, and several others are injured. I am not blaming anyone, but Hyderabad is growing rapidly, and departments like police, municipal administration, fire services, and electricity must be strengthened,” he told reporters.

Reddy pointed out that fire officials lacked adequate equipment during the rescue. “Families told me the fire tenders did not have proper equipment till around 7:30 a.m. The state government should allocate more funds to the fire department,” he added.

The tragedy has left the city in shock. This is one of the deadliest fire accidents in Hyderabad in recent years.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced compensation for the victims.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the PMO tweeted.

An ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive ₹50,000.

Municipal authorities are expected to inspect the building for any violations. Initial reports suggest it was a commercial structure with multiple shops and possible residential use in the upper floors.