Massive Fire Rips Through Food Court Area Of Mumbai's Phoenix Mall

Mumbai: A massive fire engulfed the food court area of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla area on Thursday, leaving people in the mall in panic. According to reports, the local police along with the fire brigade rushed to the spot and initiated an operation to douse the flames.

As per reports, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. A senior police official stated that the blaze occurred in the food court area of the mall, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The police official said that the fire broke out at around 9.45 pm on the terrace of the mall, which was quickly evacuated. At least four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene, and the flames were extinguished within 20 minutes. The swift response from the fire department helped prevent any injuries or further damage.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. The civic officials are working to ascertain the origin of the blaze, which filled the shopping centre with smoke. Despite the chaos, no one was injured in the incident.

The officials stated that the mall was immediately evacuated, and safety measures were put in place to ensure the well-being of patrons and staff. The fire department's prompt action helped prevent any harm to people in the surrounding area.

The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The findings of the investigation will help identify any lapses in safety protocols and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The fire may have disrupted operations at the mall, but the exact impact is still unclear. The management is likely to assess the damage and develop a plan to restore normal operations as soon as possible.