Massive Fire Rips Through Kozhikode Textile Market Near New Bus Stand

Kozhikode: A sudden and intense fire erupted in the bustling textile market near the New Bus Stand in Kerala's Kozhikode, leading to a panic-like situation at the site. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, has left several businesses affected and raised concerns about fire safety in the area. On information, the local police, along with teams of firefighters, rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

As per the reports, the flames spread rapidly across the market after it erupted from one of the textile shops. The fire quickly engulfed adjacent stores, further intensifying into a massive inferno with thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

The local fire department sprang into action, dispatching multiple fire engines to the scene. The firefighters battled the blaze to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and officials are investigating the incident.

The Kozhikode City Police also responded promptly, cordoning off the area to ensure public safety. A thorough assessment of the damage is underway, with authorities working to identify the extent of the losses suffered by the affected businesses.