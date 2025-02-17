Massive Traffic Jam at Naini Bridge as Devotees Reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Allahabad: As the rush of millions of pilgrims continues at the prestigious and once-in-a-lifetime event, heavy traffic was witnessed on Monday at Naini Bridge as devotees continued to reach Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh.

Traffic Jam Chokes Roads to Maha Kumbh , Pilgrims Stranded for Hours

Earlier, last week, a sea of vehicles, stretching up to over 300 kilometres, caused severe traffic disruptions along the roads in UP's Prayagraj, leaving hundreds of cars stranded. The world’s largest religious gathering has brought millions of devotees to the city, but over the weekend, many were unable to reach the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers – to take the holy dip due to the overwhelming congestion.