'Relocate to Safe Areas': MEA Issues Advisory For Indians After Kerala Man Killed in Israel

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Israel on Tuesday issued an advisory urging Indian nationals working in Israeli border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country due to prevailing situations. "In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the embassy said in its advisory, adding, “The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals.”

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued emergency contact numbers for Indians.

Advertisement

Kerala Man Killed In Hezbollah Missile Attack In Northern Israel

The advisory comes a day after an Indian national was killed and two others, all hailing from Kerala, were injured when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah terrorists. The missile struck an orchard near the border community of Margaliot, in northern Israel.

Advertisement

Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital. Bush-Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. George was taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well. Melvin was also hospitalised at Ziv Hospital with slight injuries.

Four other men were moderately hurt, and one more victim was listed in good condition. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon.

Advertisement

The Israel embassy in India called the anti-tank firing by Lebanon a cowardly terror attack and extended prayers to the families of the bereaved. "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon," the embassy of Israel in New Delhi said.

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued emergency contact numbers for Indians.

Advertisement

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the embassy said that Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of those who have sustained injuries.

"Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff," it added.

Advertisement

In its statement, the embassy added, “Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism and will be there to support the families and offer them assistance.”