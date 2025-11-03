BREAKING: Mehul Choksi Challenges Extradition Order in Belgium Supreme Court Order

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has appealed to the Supreme Court in Antwerp, Belgium against the recent order that allowed his extradition to India. Earlier this month, the Antwerp Court of Appeal had approved Choksi’s extradition, rejecting his claims that he was kidnapped and that his fundamental rights would be violated if he was sent back to India.

Court Rejects Kidnapping and Rights Violation Claims

The Antwerp court had dismissed Choksi’s argument that he was abducted by Indian investigative agencies while in Antigua, calling the claim baseless. The court noted that a large-scale fraud was committed by Choksi and found no violation of his fundamental rights if extradited. Indian agencies had assured the court that prison conditions in India are adequate and that Choksi’s rights would remain protected upon his return.

CBI’s Extradition Request and Arrest in Belgium

Choksi, who was arrested in Belgium on April 11 based on an extradition request by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been lodged in an Antwerp prison since then. He is wanted in India in connection with the alleged ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case.

Previous Court Orders and Bail Denial

Last month, a Belgian court denied his bail plea, and the Court of Appeal in Antwerp upheld the earlier district court’s order dated October 17, allowing his extradition. The court also found that Choksi had failed to prove any real or serious risk of being subjected to torture, inhuman, or degrading treatment in India.

Antwerp Court Upholds Indian Arrest Warrants

The four-member indictment chamber of the Court of Appeal further held that the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court on May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021, were enforceable. However, the third warrant, related to the disappearance of evidence, was not accepted by the Belgian court.

In its detailed judgment, the Belgian court rejected Choksi’s arguments about political bias and denial of fair trial, calling them “irrelevant” and “in no way detract from the foregoing.”

