BREAKING: MHA Announces 1-Day Mourning on May 21 Over Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's Death

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced one-day mourning on 21 May.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
MHA | Image:PTI

New Delhi: With the death of Iranian President Raisi, Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced one-day mourning on 21 May. National flag to be flown at half-mast all over india, no official entertainment during state mourning, says official. 

