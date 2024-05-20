Updated May 20th, 2024 at 17:35 IST
BREAKING: MHA Announces 1-Day Mourning on May 21 Over Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's Death
Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced one-day mourning on 21 May.
- India
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
MHA | Image:PTI
New Delhi: With the death of Iranian President Raisi, Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced one-day mourning on 21 May. National flag to be flown at half-mast all over india, no official entertainment during state mourning, says official.
