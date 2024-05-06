Updated May 6th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

BREAKING: Minor Dead, 2 Injured in Suspected Crude Bomb Blast in West Bengal's Hooghly

The blast occurred in the Pandua area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
West Bengal: Suspected Crude Bomb Blast in Hooghly Leaves Minor Dead | Image:Republic
Advertisement

Kolkata: A minor was killed whereas two people sustained injuries after a suspected crude bomb blast was reported in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Tuesday. 

The blast occurred in the Pandua area.

Advertisement

The injured were rushed to a hospital. Rapid Action Force team has been deployed in the area.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

Advertisement

Published May 6th, 2024 at 11:36 IST