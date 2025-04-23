BREAKING: Modi Govt Directs All Might Must Be Used and Strongest Possible Action to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In a strong and unequivocal message, the Modi government on Tuesday declared that “all might must be used” and the “strongest possible action” must be taken to avenge the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent tourists. The Government of India reiterated its firm commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that such dastardly acts of terrorism are not repeated.

"Government of India remains fully committed to avenge the killing of our citizens and to also ensure that such dastardly acts of terrorism do not recur. GOI have directed that all might must be used for the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ecosystem of terrorism has to be completely dismantled", top sources in the government, told Republic.

The development comes as the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convenes at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi to discuss the terror attack in Pahalgam. The high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , is being attended by Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar , National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other top officials.

During the meeting, the CCS is expected to take stock of the security situation and assess possible responses. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs is likely to hold a press briefing later this evening.

'Actors Behind The Scenes...'

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

Addressing the nation, the Raksha Mantri said, "I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

"We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones...," Singh added.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow, where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial survey of the region by helicopter before descending onto the meadow, which now bears the scars of the violence.

Before heading to Pahalgam, Shah paid tribute to the victims with a "heavy heart" during an emotional ceremony and met with the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.