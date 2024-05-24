Advertisement

New Delhi: Day after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) remanded the killer brat allegedly involved in a car accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area here that claimed two lives to an observation home till June 5, it has been confirmed that the Pune Super Brat, previously believed to have been alone in the car during the fatal crash, was actually accompanied by three friends in the back seat. This revelation sheds new light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that claimed two lives in Pune. The Pune police also formed a special team on Thursday for conducting an internal inquiry into the matter, Republic Network has learnt through reliable sources in the Pune Police. Any kind of negligence in filing of FIR, initial statement, medical check-up procedure and allegations of VIP treatment given to the accused will be investigated by the special team.

Porsche Killer's Blood Samples Taken Twice, 3-4 Hrs Apart: Pune Top Cop

Earlier, the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted to Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that the blood samples of the Porsche driver were collected twice within a gap of three to four hours.

When pressed by Arnab about the necessity of two blood samples and the potential for manipulation, Commissioner Kumar admitted that two blood samples were taken. "Yes, 2 blood samples were collected as a matter of precaution," he admitted. “Just in case one blood report gets tampered with, we have the other one with us for reference," he added.

Arnab questioned, "Can you clarify why a long rope was given to this boy? Were there two blood samples taken, and was there any manipulation involved?" To which Kumar responded, "There is no truth in the fact that a long rope was given.”

Two people were killed after their bike was hit by a luxury Porsche car in Pune in the early hours of Sunday, by a 17-year-old driver. The road accident was reported at around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar area. The deceased were identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.