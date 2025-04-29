Breaking: Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Updated April 29th 2025, 22:06 IST
New Delhi: Mother Dairy has raised milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre. The new price will be effective Wednesday midnight. One of largest producer of dairy products in the country, the move is aimed to partly offset its rising input costs.
The price revision will be effective from april 30, 2025 across its market, a company official said.
"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months," a mother dairy official said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 29th 2025, 22:04 IST