New Delhi: Convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases died on Thursday after he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to Banda Medical Hospital in critical condition, earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, alerts have been sounded in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Mau, Ghazipur and Lucknow to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, prohibitory orders under section 144 have also been imposed in Banda.

Earlier Ansari had expressed fear of conspiracy to poison him and stated the jail authorities were giving him slow poison. He had also claimed that his life was in danger in Banda jail. Following this, a jailer and two deputy jailers were suspended for negligence. In an application sent to the judge through his lawyer, Ansari had alleged a threat to his life in Banda jail. He stated that the food given to him on March 19 was laced with some poisonous substance, following which he fell ill and his health kept deteriorating with each day passing.

Mukhtar Ansari, the 60-year-old don-turned-politician, has been behind bars in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh since 2005. With over 60 criminal cases pending against him, his legal entanglements have been significant. Ansari has faced sentencing in eight cases since September 2022, with various courts in Uttar Pradesh issuing judgments against him. He had been primarily held in Banda jail amidst ongoing legal proceedings. His name appeared on the list of 66 gangsters published by the Uttar Pradesh Police last year, highlighting his notorious criminal background.

Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

On March 13, Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to a life sentence in connection with a case involving the use of forged documents to obtain an arms license back in 1990. This marks the eighth conviction and subsequent sentencing for the former five-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh over the past two years. Additionally, Ansari was awarded a six-month imprisonment under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

What is the fake arms license case?

On June 10, 1987, Mukhtar Ansari applied to the district magistrate, Ghazipur, for the licence of a double-barrel gun. Later, the arms licence was obtained with fake signatures of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

On December 4, 1990, when this fraud was exposed, CB-CID lodged a complaint with the police and based on the complaint, a case under various sections of IPC against five persons, including Mukhtar Ansari, was registered at Mohadabad police station, Ghazipur.

The charge sheet was sent to the court in 1997 against the then ordnance clerk Gaurishankar Srivastava and Mukhtar Ansari. Gaurishankar Srivastava died during the hearing of the case. In the case, the statements of 10 witnesses were recorded by the prosecution.